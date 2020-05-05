NIH VideoCasting

Skip Navigation

Making iRIS Work for YOU (NIH Only)

   
Air date: Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 3:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: Sue Tindall, OHSRP iRIS Team Lead, will present this session and provide updates regarding recent iRIS improvements and resources as related to the following objectives:

• Showcase the most recent iRIS improvements made this quarter to streamline submission forms and the user experience. • Provide a tour of the most recent user guides that can help you clean up your submissions and documents. • Introduction of newly-added iRIS trainers, and overview of ways our iRIS team can continue to support you.
Author: Sue Tindall, OHSRP, NIH
Runtime: 1 hour