Skip Navigation

NIH VideoCasting

CIT can broadcast your seminar, conference or meeting live to a world-wide audience over the Internet as a real-time streaming video. The event can be recorded and made available for viewers to watch at their convenience as an on-demand video or a downloadable file. CIT can also broadcast NIH-only or HHS-only content.

You will be able to view the event at https://videocast.nih.gov on the day of the event.

  

BRAIN Initiative Multicouncil Working Group Meeting - May 2020

   
Air date: Friday, May 22, 2020, 11:30:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: The purpose of this meeting is to receive feedback on funding opportunity announcements, incoming applications, and strategic planning for the NIH component of the BRAIN Initiative. The MCWG is comprised of representatives from the 10 participating BRAIN Institutes/Centers, at-large-members, and federal ex officio representatives from other participating federal agencies. MCWG website: https://www.braininitiative.nih.gov/about/multi-council-working-group

For more information go to https://www.braininitiative.nih.gov/about/multi-council-working-group
Author: NIH BRAIN Initiative
Runtime: 3 hours