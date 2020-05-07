NIH VideoCasting

Skip Navigation

AFM and GBS state of the science

   
Air date: Thursday, May 7, 2020, 2:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: The purpose of this workshop is to bring together experts in research and treatment of two acute paralytic neurological conditions, acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) and Guillain Barre syndrome (GBS), to identify gaps in scientific knowledge that, if filled, could advance understanding of pathological mechanisms and accelerate the development of effective prevention and treatment strategies.

This is a short "pre-meeting" event being held in advance of a larger in person meeting.

For more information go to https://meetings.ninds.nih.gov/meetings/AFMandGBS/
Author: NINDS, NICHD, NIAID, CDC
Runtime: 2 hours