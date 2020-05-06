NIH VideoCasting

Skip Navigation

NEPA Public Meeting - May 2020

   
Air date: Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 6:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: The purpose of the meeting is to solicit public comments on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the National Institutes of Health Bethesda Campus Surgery, Radiology and Lab Medicine Building. Comments provided during the meeting, as well as those received during the public comment period will be considered in the Final EIS.
Author: Mark Radtke (NIH), Aaron Altman (HOK) and Robert Dover (AECOM)
Runtime: 1 hour