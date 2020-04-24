Skip Navigation

NIH VideoCasting

CIT can broadcast your seminar, conference or meeting live to a world-wide audience over the Internet as a real-time streaming video. The event can be recorded and made available for viewers to watch at their convenience as an on-demand video or a downloadable file. CIT can also broadcast NIH-only or HHS-only content.

You will be able to view the event at https://videocast.nih.gov on the day of the event.

  

NIH Webinar on Sharing, Discovering, and Citing COVID-19 Data and Code

   
Air date: Friday, April 24, 2020, 12:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: The biomedical research community’s understanding of the novel coronavirus and the associated coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is rapidly evolving. Open science and the timely sharing of research data have played a critical role in advancing our understanding of COVID-19 and accelerating the pace of discovery. Researchers will have an opportunity to hear from multiple generalist repositories about the ways each repository is supporting discoverability and reusability of COVID-19 data and associated code. The NLM will also provide an overview of available COVID-19 literature.
Author: ODSS, NLM, NIH
Runtime: 2 hours