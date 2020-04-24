NIH VideoCasting

NIH Webinar on Sharing, Discovering, and Citing COVID-19 Data and Code Air date: Friday, April 24, 2020, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The biomedical research community’s understanding of the novel coronavirus and the associated coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is rapidly evolving. Open science and the timely sharing of research data have played a critical role in advancing our understanding of COVID-19 and accelerating the pace of discovery. Researchers will have an opportunity to hear from multiple generalist repositories about the ways each repository is supporting discoverability and reusability of COVID-19 data and associated code. The NLM will also provide an overview of available COVID-19 literature. Author: ODSS, NLM, NIH Runtime: 2 hours