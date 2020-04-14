NIH VideoCasting

Skip Navigation

Strategies & Tools for Dealing with Stress During the Coronavirus Pandemic

   
Air date: Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 11:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: Join us to talk about resilience in this time of stress and uncertainty. Topics covered include shifting and rebuilding routines, dealing with loneliness and distance from our support networks, balancing demands of family and work, news coverage overload, and handling uncertainty and worry about our work and science goals.
Author: Laurie Chaikind McNulty
Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes