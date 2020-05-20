Skip Navigation

NIH VideoCasting

National Advisory Council for Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering - May 2020

   
Air date: Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 12:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: The Advisory Council Open Session will include a report from the Institute Director and concept clearances from Program Staff. The Closed Session will begin at approximately 2:30 pm and will be closed to the public for the review of grant applications and proposals.

For more information go to http://www.nibib1.nih.gov/about/NACBIB/NACBIB.htm
Author: NIBIB, NIH
Runtime: 4 hours, 30 minutes