NIH VideoCasting

CIT can broadcast your seminar, conference or meeting live to a world-wide audience over the Internet as a real-time streaming video. The event can be recorded and made available for viewers to watch at their convenience as an on-demand video or a downloadable file. CIT can also broadcast NIH-only or HHS-only content.

You will be able to view the event at https://videocast.nih.gov on the day of the event.

  

Pregnancy and Maternal Conditions That Increase Risk of Morbidity and Mortality Workshop (Day 1)

   
Air date: Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 8:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: The purpose of the meeting is to develop a research agenda targeted at the clinical causes of maternal morbidity and mortality. An interdisciplinary team of experts will address the question of why women die from these conditions (i.e. postpartum hemorrhage, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, infection, etc. ) and what can be done to identify patients at risk, and the interventions required to reduce maternal morbidity and mortality.

Author: NICHD, NIH
Runtime: 9 hours, 30 minutes