NIH VideoCasting

National Advisory Council on Drug Abuse - May 2020 Air date: Tuesday, May 12, 2020, 12:45:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The Council meets three times a year, usually in February, May, and September for 1 day. Typically, the Closed portion of the meeting is a 1.25 hour session devoted to reviewing grant applications, and this is closed to the public, and so will not be Videocasted. The second portion is the open session, and issues such as training, research dissemination, programs, and policy are discussed. The NIDA Director presents scientific and administrative topics in the Director's Report. Council subcommittees report on their progress, and staff and other speakers also present various topics. Please see earlier Council agendas for an appreciation of the breadth of issues covered by the National Advisory Council on Drug Abuse. Author: National Institute on Drug Abuse, NIH Runtime: 3 hours, 45 minutes