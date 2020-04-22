NIH VideoCasting

Skip Navigation

CC Grand Rounds: 1) Experimental Blood Stage Infection to Study Malaria and 2) Progress on Malaria Vaccines

   
Air date: Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 12:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
For more information go to https://clinicalcenter.nih.gov/about/news/grcurrent.html
Author: 1) John Woodford, MD Physician-Scientist, Laboratory of and Senior Investigator, Laboratory of Malaria Immunology and Vaccinology, NIAID, NIH 2) Patrick E. Duffy, MD Chief and Senior Investigator, Laboratory of Malaria Immunology and Vaccinology, NIAID, NIH
Runtime: 1 hour