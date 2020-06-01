NIH VideoCasting

Skip Navigation

Managing Chronic Pain in Individuals with Co-Occurring OUD, and Other Psychiatric Conditions

   
Air date: Monday, June 1, 2020, 8:30:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar
Description: The intent of the workshop is to understand the state of the science on addressing chronic non-cancer pain and opioid use disorder (OUD), with and without other common comorbid psychiatric disorders. Using this knowledge base, invited attendees are charged with identifying research and infrastructure needs. Attendees will also address how these research priorities can enact meaningful and sustainable changes in treatment approaches in the next 5 years.
Author: NIH
Runtime: 9 hours