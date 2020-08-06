NIH VideoCasting

2020 NINR Artificial Intelligence (AI) Boot Camp - Day 4 Air date: Thursday, August 6, 2020, 8:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: NINR's 2020 “Artificial Intelligence" Boot Camp will explore the impact that Artificial Intelligence (AI) has in the evolving healthcare environment, and overall efforts to improve the quality of care for patients and families. The goal is to enable attendees to understand basic principles of AI and how clinicians can form strategic alliances with data scientists to carry out research on data-driven intelligent hardware and software approaches to health-related issues. Course objectives include:



1. Describe the field of Artificial Intelligence and explore the role of AI to promote health, and to prevent illness.

2. Discuss strategies to build partnerships and collaborations among clinicians and scientists.

3. Explore AI data collection, including ethical, legal, and social implications.

4. Analyze clinical and translational AI applications that can reach more diverse patient populations and improve the safety, efficacy, and quality of healthcare. Author: National Institute of Nursing Research, NIH Runtime: 4 hours, 30 minutes