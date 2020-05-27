NIH VideoCasting

Skip Navigation

National Advisory Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NANDS) Council - May 2020

   
Air date: Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 12:30:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: The 208th meeting of the National Advisory Neurological Disorders and Stroke Council on May 27-28, 2020.

For more information go to https://www.ninds.nih.gov/About-NINDS/Who-We-Are/Advisory-Council
Author: National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, NIH
Runtime: 5 hours, 30 minutes