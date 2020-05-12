NIH VideoCasting

Skip Navigation

5th Vivian Pinn Symposium: Health of Women’ Comes of Age: Celebrating 30 Years of Women’s Health Research

   
Air date: Tuesday, May 12, 2020, 1:30:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: Our 5th Annual NIH Vivian W. Pinn Symposium is held to honor Dr. Vivian W. Pinn, M.D., the first Director of the Office of Research on Women's Health (ORWH). This year’s symposium is extraordinary because we will also celebrate the ORWH 30th Anniversary. This event’s title is The ‘Health of Women’ Comes of Age: Celebrating 30 Years of Women’s Health Research.
Author: ORWH, NIH
Runtime: 3 hours