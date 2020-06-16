NIH VideoCasting

Skip Navigation

Beyond the Lab, Understanding Communication Disorders (HHS Only)

   
Air date: Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 12:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: Designed for administrative and support staff as well as scientists, the "Beyond the Lab, Understanding Communication Disorders" speaker series gives the NIH community an opportunity to learn about NIDCD's research and research advances.

For more information go to https://www.nidcd.nih.gov/research/beyond-the-lab
Author: Wade Chien, M.D.
Runtime: 1 hour