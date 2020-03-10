NIH VideoCasting

Clinical Neuroscience Grand Rounds Air date: Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 8:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Who Should Attend: This activity is intended for Neurologists, Neuroscientists, Neurosurgeons, Neuropsychologists, Psychiatrists and Health Care Professionals. Accreditation Statement: This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the Essential Areas and polices of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education through the joint providership of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine is accredited by the ACME to provide continuing medical education for physicians. Credit Designation Statement: The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine designates this live activity for 1.5 credits per session for a maximum of 78 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™. Physicians should only claim credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity. Policy on Speaker and Provider Disclosure: It is the policy of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine that the speaker and provider globally disclose conflicts of interest. The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine OCME has established policies in place that will identify and resolve all conflicts of interest prior to this educational activity. Detailed disclosure will be made in the instructional materials. Author: Dr. Jeff Elias, University of Virginia Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes