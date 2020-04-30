NIH VideoCasting

Skip Navigation

ClinicalTrials.gov Public Meeting - April 2020

   
Air date: Thursday, April 30, 2020, 9:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: The National Library of Medicine is hosting a public meeting on April 30, 2020 to solicit further input on the topics of interest identified in the Request for Information on ClinicalTrials.gov Modernization. The RFI responses received will be summarized and there will be opportunities for further discussion and clarification of key topics. This public meeting is part of NLM's overall effort to obtain input on modernizing ClinicalTrials.gov to deliver an improved user experience on an updated platform that will accommodate growth and enhance efficiency.

For more information go to https://events-support.com/events/ClinicalTrials-gov_Modernization_Public_Meeting/page/2247
Author: NLM, NIH
Runtime: 8 hours