NIH VideoCasting

Early-Stage Investigator Lecture: Scaling up HIV Preexposure Prophylaxis to End the HIV Epidemic Air date: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 11:00:00 AM

ODP 2020 Early-Stage Investigator Lecture



Daily oral HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, is up to 99% effective in preventing HIV transmission and has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) since 2012. However, of the 1.2 million Americans who could benefit from PrEP, less than 20% have used it, and there are substantial racial and ethnic disparities in uptake. Scale-up of PrEP is a critical component of the federal initiative to end the HIV epidemic, but achieving this goal will require effective strategies to improve PrEP implementation. In this presentation, Dr. Marcus will discuss her research on strategies to improve PrEP uptake, including the use of electronic health records to help health care providers identify patients who may benefit from PrEP.



Dr. Marcus is an infectious disease epidemiologist and Assistant Professor in the Department of Population Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute, as well as Adjunct Faculty at The Fenway Institute. Her research focuses on HIV, hepatitis C, and other sexually transmitted infections, with a primary interest in the implementation of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for HIV prevention. Her studies have leveraged data from electronic health records to identify patients who may benefit from PrEP, characterize PrEP uptake and continuation, and document clinical outcomes among PrEP users in real-world health care settings.



For more information go to https://prevention.nih.gov/news-events/early-stage-investigator-lecture/2020-awardee Author: Julia Marcus, Ph.D., M.P.H., Assistant Professor, Department of Population Medicine, Harvard Medical School and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute Runtime: 1 hour