NIH VideoCasting

Secretary’s Advisory Committee on Human Research Protections - March 2020 (Day 2)

   
Air date: Thursday, March 12, 2020, 10:30:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: This meeting will include discussion of the following agenda items: deceased donor intervention research (DDIR); crafting key information examples for informed consent; End User Licensing Agreements (EULAs), considerations for reconsent of human subjects, and the NIH Draft Data Management and Use Policy.
Author: Office for Human Research Protections, OASH, HHS
Runtime: 6 hours