NIH VideoCasting

Deep and wide: the voyage to discover local and global health equity

   
Air date: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 3:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: NIH Director’s Wednesday Afternoon Lecture Series

Rolla E. Dyer Lecture

Dr. Cooper’s research program examines the effectiveness of multilevel strategies for advancing health equity in the United States and Sub Saharan Africa. She has conducted observational studies to describe attitudinal barriers to equitable health status and health care among patients from diverse racial and ethnic groups, and to elucidate mechanisms, such as the quality of social relationships, for racial and socioeconomic disparities in health status and healthcare.
Author: Lisa A. Cooper, M.D., M.P.H., Johns Hopkins University
Runtime: 1 hour