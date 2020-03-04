NIH VideoCasting

Race and the Molecular Biology Of Breast Cancer: A Pathologist’s View From the Bench to the Bedside Air date: Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 3:00:00 PM

Dr. Gardner is a clinically trained pathologist that studies chromatin based-mechanism of transcriptional control in both cancers of lymphoid and epithelial origin. Recently we have refocused the efforts in my lab to define and reveal how alteration and/or disruption of gene regulation contributes to cancer incidence, evolution, and outcome. An essential and overarching goal of this effort is to translate the biological implications of these observations into principles and tenets that will have a broader impact on the molecular understanding of disease. The ultimate objective is to provide new strategies for improving the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of cancer. To accomplish this my lab incorporates molecular, biochemical, and cell biological methodology with genome-wide bioinformatics and computational technology to assemble a research portfolio that leverages multi-disciplinary translational applications, to define molecular links between race, lifestyle, the environment, and disease. Author: Kevin L. Gardner, M.D., Ph.D., Department of Pathology and Cell Biology, Columbia University Medical Center Runtime: 1 hour