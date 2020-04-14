NIH VideoCasting

Skip Navigation

Curing the Epilepsies 2020: Setting Research Priorities (Day 2)

   
Air date: Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 8:30:00 AM
Description: The NINDS invites investigators and individuals interested in finding cures for the epilepsies to convene and participate in a forum and discussion of the progress made in understanding the mechanisms of the epilepsies, as well as the inroads made towards potential cures. A main outcome and priority of the meeting will be the evaluation and updating of the Epilepsy Research Benchmarks.

For more information go to http://www.cvent.com/events/curing-the-epilepsies-2020-setting-research-priorities/event-summary-74ba3ba9a2994347829128974234f3a
Author: NINDS, NIH
Runtime: 9 hours