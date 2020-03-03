NIH VideoCasting

Skip Navigation

Clinical Neuroscience Grand Rounds: Molecular Genetics and Novel Therapeutics

   
Air date: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 8:30:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: Clinical Neuroscience Grand Rounds

This activity is intended for Neurologists, Neuroscientists, Neurosurgeons, Neuropsychologists, and Health Care Professionals.

This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the Essential Areas and polices of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education through the joint providership of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine is accredited by the ACME to provide continuing medical education for physicians.
Author: Dr. Jeremy Veenstra-VanderWeele, Columbia University Department of Psychiatry
Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes