NIH VideoCasting

You will be able to view the event at https://videocast.nih.gov on the day of the event.

  

An Evening of Comedy with Asperger’s Are Us

   
Air date: Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 6:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: The National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) Office of Autism Research Coordination (OARC) is pleased to invite you to attend our annual special event to recognize National Autism Awareness Month.

For more information go to https://iacc.hhs.gov
Author: OARC, NIMH, NIH
Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes