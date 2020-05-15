NIH VideoCasting

Skip Navigation

CIT can broadcast your seminar, conference or meeting live to a world-wide audience over the Internet as a real-time streaming video. The event can be recorded and made available for viewers to watch at their convenience as an on-demand video or a downloadable file. CIT can also broadcast NIH-only or HHS-only content.

NIH Council of Councils - May 2020

   
Air date: Friday, May 15, 2020, 8:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: The NIH Council of Councils meets three times per year to review the policies and programs of the Division of Program Coordination, Planning, and Strategic Initiatives (DPCPSI) and to conduct concept clearance and second-level review of selected DPCPSI and OD grant applications.

For more information go to https://dpcpsi.nih.gov/council
Author: NIH
Runtime: 8 hours, 30 minutes