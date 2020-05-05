NIH VideoCasting

Skip Navigation

National Advisory Board for Medical Rehabilitation Research - May 2020 (Day 2)

   
Air date: Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 8:30:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: The National Advisory Board for Medical Rehabilitation Research advises the National Center for Medical Rehabilitation Research at the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.

For more information go to https://www.nichd.nih.gov/about/meetings/2020/050420
Author: National Center for Medical Rehabilitation Research
Runtime: 3 hours, 30 minutes