NIH VideoCasting

Sayer Vision Research Lecture: Translating RPE Biology into Disease Treatments using iPS Cells Air date: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 11:00:00 AM

12th Sayer Vision Research Lecture



Dr. Bharti's laboratory developed and functionally validated in vitro models of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived retinal pigment epithelial cells (RPE). The RPE cells, matured on a biodegradable scaffold, formed a functional monolayer patch. The FDA recently approved a phase I/IIa safety and feasibility clinical trial to test an autologous iPSC-RPE patch in patients with the geographic atrophy form of age-related macular degeneration. Author: Kapil Bharti, Ph.D., Head of the Ocular and Stem Cell Translational Research Section, NEI, NIH Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes