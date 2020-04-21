NIH VideoCasting

Skip Navigation

Sayer Vision Research Lecture: Translating RPE Biology into Disease Treatments using iPS Cells

   
Air date: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 11:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: 12th Sayer Vision Research Lecture

Dr. Bharti's laboratory developed and functionally validated in vitro models of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived retinal pigment epithelial cells (RPE). The RPE cells, matured on a biodegradable scaffold, formed a functional monolayer patch. The FDA recently approved a phase I/IIa safety and feasibility clinical trial to test an autologous iPSC-RPE patch in patients with the geographic atrophy form of age-related macular degeneration.
Author: Kapil Bharti, Ph.D., Head of the Ocular and Stem Cell Translational Research Section, NEI, NIH
Runtime: 1 hour, 15 minutes