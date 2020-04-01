NIH VideoCasting

Sleep 101 Symposium Air date: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 8:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The National Center on Sleep Disorders Research in collaboration with American Academy of Sleep Medicine and Sleep Research Society are hosting the third annual Sleep 101 Symposium. The Sleep 101 Symposium is intended for the NIH community to learn about the importance of including sleep and circadian research in scientific programs by highlighting how sleep is relevant to an institute’s mission and discussing hot topics in sleep research. Author: American Academy of Sleep Medicine and Sleep Research Society Runtime: 4 hours