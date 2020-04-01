Skip Navigation

NIH VideoCasting

CIT can broadcast your seminar, conference or meeting live to a world-wide audience over the Internet as a real-time streaming video. The event can be recorded and made available for viewers to watch at their convenience as an on-demand video or a downloadable file. CIT can also broadcast NIH-only or HHS-only content.

You will be able to view the event at https://videocast.nih.gov on the day of the event.

  

Sleep 101 Symposium

   
Air date: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 8:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: The National Center on Sleep Disorders Research in collaboration with American Academy of Sleep Medicine and Sleep Research Society are hosting the third annual Sleep 101 Symposium. The Sleep 101 Symposium is intended for the NIH community to learn about the importance of including sleep and circadian research in scientific programs by highlighting how sleep is relevant to an institute’s mission and discussing hot topics in sleep research.
Author: American Academy of Sleep Medicine and Sleep Research Society
Runtime: 4 hours