NIH VideoCasting

NIAAA 50th Anniversary Symposium

   
Air date: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 9:30:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: Alcohol Across the Lifespan: 50 Years of Evidence-Based Diagnosis, Prevention, and Treatment Research.The year 2020 year marks a major milestone for NIAAA—50 years of supporting alcohol-related research and working to improve public health. NIAAA will commemorate this landmark event by hosting a special 50th Anniversary Symposium. The event will feature distinguished expert researchers and will review the current state of alcohol research and explore the future of the field.

For more information go to https://www.niaaa.nih.gov/about-niaaa/50th-anniversary
Author: NIAAA, NIH
Runtime: 6 hours, 15 minutes