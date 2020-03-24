NIH VideoCasting

Skip Navigation

Cancer, Autoimmunity and Immunology 2020 (Day 2)

   
Air date: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 8:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar
Description: This event brings together clinicians from multiple disciplines and basic research scientists to discuss the latest findings on how autoimmunity impacts the latest approaches in immunotherapy to treat cancer. Clinical trials will be highlighted and the development of unexpected autoimmunity will be discussed in the context of the approaches that are being currently utilized for cancer therapy.
Author: NCI, NIAMS and NIAID and the American Association for Cancer Research
Runtime: 9 hours