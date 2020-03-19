NIH VideoCasting

What the Eyes Don’t See: A Story of Crisis, Resistance, and Hope in an American City Air date: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 3:00:00 PM

For the fourteenth year, the National Institute of Mental Health is pleased to invite you to attend the fifth of a series of lectures dedicated to innovation, invention, and scientific discovery. Mona Hanna-Attisha, M.D., M.P.H., the pediatrician and scientist who exposed the lead water crisis in Flint, Michigan, will present a first-hand account of her research efforts to discover the truth and her fight for justice in the national spotlight. Dr. Hanna-Attisha is the founder and director of the Michigan State University (MSU)-Hurley Children’s Hospital Pediatric Public Health Initiative, an innovative and model public health program established to address the Flint water crisis. In 2016, she was named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World for her role in bringing awareness to the crisis in Flint and the recovery efforts.



Dr. Hanna-Attisha earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in public health from the University of Michigan and a medical degree from MSU’s College of Human Medicine. She completed her residency at Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit, where she was chief resident. She is currently an Associate Professor of Pediatrics and Human Development and a C.S. Mott Endowed Professor of Public Health at MSU. Author: Mona Hanna-Attisha, MD, MPH, FAAP , Michigan State University Runtime: 1 hour