NIH VideoCasting

CIT can broadcast your seminar, conference or meeting live to a world-wide audience over the Internet as a real-time streaming video. The event can be recorded and made available for viewers to watch at their convenience as an on-demand video or a downloadable file. CIT can also broadcast NIH-only or HHS-only content.

You will be able to view the event at https://videocast.nih.gov on the day of the event.

  

CC Grand Rounds: Transmural Catheter Interventions for Structural Heart Disease: Towards Transcatheter Surgery

   
Air date: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 12:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
For more information go to https://www.cc.nih.gov/about/news/grcurrent.html
Author: Robert J. Lederman, MD, Senior Investigator and Chief, Laboratory of Cardiovascular Intervention, Division of Intramural Research, NHLBI, NIH and 2) Adrienne Campbell-Washburn, PhD, Investigator, Laboratory of Imaging Technology, Division of Intramural Research, NHLBI, NIH
Runtime: 1 hour