Skip Navigation

NIH VideoCasting

CIT can broadcast your seminar, conference or meeting live to a world-wide audience over the Internet as a real-time streaming video. The event can be recorded and made available for viewers to watch at their convenience as an on-demand video or a downloadable file. CIT can also broadcast NIH-only or HHS-only content.

You will be able to view the event at https://videocast.nih.gov on the day of the event.

  

Opioids and Pain

   
Air date: Thursday, February 27, 2020, 3:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: The NCI Center for Cancer Training is pleased to announce that the Complementary and Integrative Medicine course Part 2

Speakers will represent experts in the field from government, academia, and the community.

This course is designed for NIH fellows who want to enhance their knowledge of complementary and integrative medicine research.
Author: Walter Koroshetz, NIH
Runtime: 1 hour