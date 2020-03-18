NIH VideoCasting

Skip Navigation

2020 Multiscale Modeling Consortium Meeting: Amplifying Impact by Nurturing Diversity (IMAG-AND) (Day 2)

   
Air date: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 8:30:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: The overall purpose of the meeting is to provide a venue for scientists who are working on multiscale modeling to share the state-of-the-art modeling techniques with each other, address important issues in the field, and brainstorm next steps to further broaden the impact of the multiscale modeling community. The 13th meeting will be co-chaired by Dr. Silvia Blemker and Dr. Shayn Peirce-Cottler. The meeting will feature a keynote address from Dr. Charlene Le Fauve, Senior Advisor to the Chief Officer for Scientific Workforce Diversity at the NIH, and include scientific sessions, panel discussions, and small working group activities to grow and enhance the community of multiscale modelers.

For more information go to https://www.imagwiki.nibib.nih.gov/current-imag-meeting
Author: National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering, NIH
Runtime: 6 hours