NIH VideoCasting

CIT can broadcast your seminar, conference or meeting live to a world-wide audience over the Internet as a real-time streaming video. The event can be recorded and made available for viewers to watch at their convenience as an on-demand video or a downloadable file.

You will be able to view the event at https://videocast.nih.gov on the day of the event.

  

NIH ePCT Training Workshop: Supporting Embedded Pragmatic Clinical Trials (NIH Only)

   
Air date: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 8:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: The one-day Workshop will explore challenges and strategies for designing and implementing pragmatic clinical trials that test system- wide interventions. The Workshop focuses on NIH scientists who provide oversight to the such NIH-funded work.
Author: NIH Common Fund & The National Center for Complementary & Integrative Health
Runtime: 8 hours, 30 minutes