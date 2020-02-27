Skip Navigation

NIH VideoCasting

CIT can broadcast your seminar, conference or meeting live to a world-wide audience over the Internet as a real-time streaming video. The event can be recorded and made available for viewers to watch at their convenience as an on-demand video or a downloadable file. CIT can also broadcast NIH-only or HHS-only content.

You will be able to view the event at https://videocast.nih.gov on the day of the event.

  

Office of AIDS Research Advisory Council (OARAC) - February 2020

   
Air date: Thursday, February 27, 2020, 8:30:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: Office of AIDS Research Advisory Council (OARAC) will include the OAR Director’s Report; updates from the DHHS HIV/AIDS Treatment and Prevention Guidelines; updates from NIH HIV/AIDS Advisory Councils and panel discussion with EHE leadership.

For more information go to https://www.oar.nih.gov/hiv-policy-and-research/oarac
Author: Office of AIDS Research, NIH
Runtime: 8 hours