NIH VideoCasting

OHSRP Education Series: What Information Should be Included in Protocols Under NIH Intramural IRB Review? (NIH Only) Air date: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: OHSRP Education Series will present "What Information Should be Included in Protocols Under NIH Intramural IRB Review?" Tiffany Gommel, Director of the NIH IRB Office, and Nicole Grant, NIH IRB Executive Chair, will present this session and provide updates for attendees including (but not limited to) the following objectives:



• Understand how to write clear, specific and descriptive inclusion/exclusion criteria

• Recognize how justification of inclusion or exclusion of various vulnerable populations should be addressed in research protocols

• Identify what activities need to be described in the protocol (i.e. those that are research related) and what activities do not need to be described (those that are purely clinical and not driven by the protocol)

• Differentiate when an existing protocol may be amended to collect additional data vs. when a new protocol should be submitted

• Understand the need to describe how investigational devices will be used in the protocol

• Identify the factors that make a protocol “multi-site” and recognize specific information that needs to be included in the protocol regarding activities at the non-NIH site(s) Author: Tiffany Gommel, Director, IRB, NIH and Nicole Grant, Executive Chair, IRB, NIH Runtime: 1 hour