NIH VideoCasting

NLM Informatics and Data Science Lecture Series: Using Google Street View Images to Examine Links Between the Built Environment and Health Air date: Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The first lecture in the 2020 National Library of Medicine (NLM) Informatics and Data Science Lecture Series will be "Using Google Street View Images to Examine Links Between the Built Environment and Health" delivered by Quynh Nguyen, PhD, MSPH, Assistant Professor of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the University of Maryland School of Public Health.



Advances in neighborhood research have been constrained by the lack of neighborhood data for many geographical areas. Dr. Nguyen will discuss the use of Google Street View (GSV) images as a source of national data on built environment features and the use of computer vision to label images for indicators of walkability, urban development, and physical disorder. She will discuss how they collect images and how they identify relevant built environment features from street images. Dr. Nguyen will present preliminary analyses examining associations between built environment features and health outcomes at the census tract and county levels. GSV images represent an underutilized resource for building national data on neighborhoods and examining the influence of built environments on community health outcomes across the United States.



Quynh Nguyen is Assistant Professor of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the University of Maryland School of Public Health. She is a social epidemiologist focusing on contextual and economic factors as they relate to health. She has extensive experience using numerous national and international population-based health surveys to examine social and economic predictors of health, and to quantify national and international patterns in health disparities. Her current research program focuses on creating and validating neighborhood indicators constructed from nontraditional Big Data sources such as social media data and GSV images. This lecture is sponsored by Valerie Florance, PhD, Associate Director of the National Library of Medicine, Division of Extramural Programs. Author: Quynh Nguyen, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Epidemiology and Biostatistics, University of Maryland School of Public Health Runtime: 1 hour