NIH VideoCasting

AGI Seminar in Neuroregeneration (NIH Only) Air date: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 10:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Dr. Wallace is Director of Vision Sciences and Chair of the Vision Science Research Program at the Toronto Western Research Institute/University Health Network. She holds appointments in the Departments of Ophthalmology and Vision Sciences and Laboratory Medicine and Pathobiology, University of Toronto. A molecular and developmental biologist by training, she is recognized for her work on the role of Hedgehog signaling in neural progenitor proliferation in the central nervous system. Her lab is now applying this knowledge towards investigating the role of morphogen signaling in tumorigenesis and the development of cell-based approaches for the treatment of blinding eye diseases. Her talk is titled "Cytoplasmic material exchange between sensory neurons in vivo".



The National Eye Institute's Audacious Goals Initiative (AGI)for Regenerative Medicine in Vision is stimulating the development of new therapies for vision loss and blindness. With continued support and guidance through the National Eye Institute, it aims to regenerate the light-sensitive retina and its connections to the brain. Dr. Valerie Wallace will present her soon to be published work that will discuss new strategies for reversing vision loss. Author: Dr. Valerie Wallace, Director, Vision Sciences and Chair, Vision Science Research Program, Toronto Western Research Institute/University Health Network Runtime: 1 hour