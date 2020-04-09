NIH VideoCasting

Innovative Data Science Methods in Biomedical Research (Day 2) (NIH Only) Air date: Thursday, April 9, 2020, 8:30:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Data science methods, including algorithms and statistical inferences for machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), have been increasingly recognized as an important interdisciplinary area for biomedical research. Given the rapid development of new technology and the growing need to analyze massive and complex data, the workshop will especially focus on novel statistical algorithms and their applications in biomedical research. The workshop will bring together a group of leading researchers on statistical ML/AI and biomedical areas to provide and discuss actionable research of ML/AI methodology. The objectives of the workshop are to assess recent developments in statistical ML/AI methods and to identify major challenges and issues of ML/AI in biomedical research. The topics of sessions will cover decision trees, random forest, regularized regression models/AI, targeted learning, and neural networks, and show use cases for healthcare device and image. The data domain areas will include medical imaging, epidemiological cohorts, genetics, etc. The workshop will be an excellent learning opportunity for NIH investigators and program staff to enhance their knowledge of ML/AI and their application in biomedical research. Author: NHLBI and NLM Runtime: 4 hours