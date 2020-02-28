NIH VideoCasting

NIH Director's Seminar - Phantoms in the transcriptome: post-transcriptional mRNA regulation through DNA and RNA modifications (NIH Only) Air date: Friday, February 28, 2020, 12:00:00 PM

NIH Director's Seminar Series



Research in Dr. Oberdoerffer’s laboratory broadly examines how DNA and RNA epigenetics dynamically regulate gene expression. They ask how methylation of cytidine in DNA affects pre-mRNA splicing decisions, and how subsequent acetylation of cytidine in processed mRNA affects translation. They use a variety of tools to investigate the enzymatic regulation of cytidine modifications and the net impact at target genes and genome-wide. Current efforts in the laboratory are focused on developing methods to achieve base-resolution analysis of the modification landscape in single cells. Author: Shalini Oberdoerffer, Ph.D., Senior Investigator, Laboratory of Receptor Biology and Gene Expression, NCI, NIH Runtime: 1 hour