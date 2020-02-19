NIH VideoCasting

Skip Navigation

Improbable Research and the Ig Nobel Prizes

   
Air date: Wednesday, February 19, 2020, 3:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: NIH Director's Wednesday Afternoon Lecture Series

Marc Abrahams founded the annual Ig Nobel Prize ceremony, in 1991. He is editor of the magazine Annals of Improbable Research, and former editor of the Journal of Irreproducible Research. He has written 24 mini-operas (about heart repair, bacterial space exploration, atomic/human romance, species mixing, coffee chemistry, the Atkins Diet, human/sheep cloning, cockroaches, incompetence, and much else). He invents ways to make people curious about things they might otherwise avoid.

For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals/2019-2020/improbable-research-ig-nobel-prizes
Author: Marc Abrahams, Editor, Annals of Improbable Research
Runtime: 1 hour