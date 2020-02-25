NIH VideoCasting

A Data Platform for Public Health (NIH Only) Air date: Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 12:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The life sciences are in the midst of a data revolution. Inexpensive and accurate genome sequencing is a reality, advanced imaging is routine, and clinical data is increasingly stored in electronic form. In principle, these advances have brought us to the threshold of a new era in medicine, one where the data sciences hold the potential to propel our understanding and treatment of disease. In practice, we are stymied by the operational challenges associated with storing, sharing, and analyzing genomic and clinical data at scale. In this talk, I will overview the Broad Institute's efforts at building a data platform to address these unmet needs. Specifically, I will discuss our efforts to 1) build patient-facing software, 2) perform data engineering, 3) create machine learning tools, and 4) build a cloud-based researcher environment (Terra). I will also overview flagship applications in precision medicine, infectious disease surveillance, and clinical trial design. Author: Dr. Anthony Philippakis, Broad Institute Runtime: 1 hour