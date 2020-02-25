NIH VideoCasting

Skip Navigation

Novel Target Discovery and Psychosocial Intervention Development Workshop (Day 2)

   
Air date: Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 8:30:00 AM
Description: Despite tremendous advances in basic neuroscience and behavioral science, there is still a major need for more effective treatments for many people living with mental illness. Part of NIMH’s mission is to speed up the pace of discovery of new validated targets, such as biological, behavioral, and clinical markers of specific mental illnesses, to help aid in the development of new therapeutic treatments for mental illness. The overarching goal of the workshop is to accelerate research that supports the identification of novel targets to develop and improve non-pharmacological interventions (such as cognitive, behavioral, and psychosocial approaches).
Author: Division of Translational Research, NIMH, NIH
Runtime: 4 hours, 30 minutes