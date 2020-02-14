NIH VideoCasting

Skip Navigation

Measurement of Pain: Behavioral, Social and Biological Factors (Day 2)

   
Air date: Friday, February 14, 2020, 8:30:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: The goal of the meeting is to inform the wider behavioral and social sciences community, stakeholders, and NIH Institutes and Centers (ICs) on cutting-edge next generation measurement of pain and what research is needed to develop, test, and validate this next generation of pain measures.
Author: Office of Behavioral and Social Sciences Research, NIH
Runtime: 6 hours, 30 minutes