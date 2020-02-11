NIH VideoCasting

NIH Workshop on the Role of Generalist Repositories to Enhance Data Discoverability and Reuse (Day 1) Air date: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 9:00:00 AM

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) aims to develop a unified strategy to support effective data sharing through both domain-specific and generalist/institutional repositories. The NIH has a strong history of supporting domain-specific biomedical data repositories that support data sharing for specific scientific communities or types of data.



To establish a more comprehensive FAIR (Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, and Reusable) biomedical data ecosystem, the NIH is investigating the roles of generalist and institutional data repositories in the biomedical data repository landscape. Both generalist and institutional repositories address the needs of researchers by providing data sharing solutions when no appropriate domain-specific repositories exist.



For more information go to https://www.scgcorp.com/repositories2020/Default
Runtime: 8 hours