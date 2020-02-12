NIH VideoCasting

NLM Lecture - Leading Culture: Diversity and Inclusion in Action Air date: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 2:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Please join us on February 12 for a lecture and reception in honor of NLM Associate Director for Library Operations, Joyce Backus, who will be retiring on February 29, 2020 after over 34 years of extraordinary service here at NLM. Throughout her career, Joyce widely encouraged and supported diversity and inclusion in NLM’s workforce.



The lecture will feature special guest, DeEtta Jones, Principal and Founder, of DeEtta Jones and Associates (DJA). DeEtta has been a leading voice in shaping contemporary thinking and practice around integrated and sustainable approaches to workplace culture, diversity and inclusion. She also served for 10 years as Director of Diversity and then Director of the Office of Leadership and Management Services at the Association of Research Libraries.



For more information go to https://www.nlm.nih.gov Author: DeEtta Jones, Principal and Founder, DJA Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes