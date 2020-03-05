NIH VideoCasting

Complex Decision Making in Prostate Cancer Air date: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 11:00:00 AM

NINR Director's Lecture



Dr. Jones’ research and publications focus on health disparities, prostate cancer, chronic illness, end-of-life care, and decision-making. He has received funding from organizations such as the National Institutes of Health, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF), American Cancer Society, and the American Nurses Foundation. He is currently a principal investigator on an NINR-funded study focusing on treatment decision-making among patients with advanced prostate cancer.



Dr. Jones is a fellow in the American Academy of Nursing (AAN), a RWJF Nurse Faculty Scholar Alumnus, and a National Advisory Committee member for RWJF Clinical Scholars and AAN’s Institute for Nursing Leadership.



Dr. Jones is committed to promoting research, evidence-based practice, health policy, and enhancing higher education and clinical practice.



The NINR Director’s Lecture Series is designed to bring the nation’s top nurse scientists to the NIH campus to share their work and interests with a transdisciplinary audience. For more information, visit: www.ninr.nih.gov/directorslecture Author: Randy A. Jones, PhD, RN, FAAN, Professor, University of Virginia School of Nursing Runtime: 1 hour