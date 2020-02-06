NIH VideoCasting

Skip Navigation

OIR Workshop: Criteria for Tenure and Handling BSC Reviews (NIH Only)

   
Air date: Thursday, February 6, 2020, 12:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: This workshop is designed for NIH intramural tenure-track investigators. It covers scientific review criteria used for Board of Scientific Counselor and tenure reviews.
Author: Roland A. Owens, Ph.D., Office of Intramural Research, OD, NIH
Runtime: 2 hours