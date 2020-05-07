NIH VideoCasting

Skip Navigation

INCLUDE Project: Clinical Trials in Down Syndrome Workshop (Day 1)

   
Air date: Thursday, May 7, 2020, 8:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: The trans-NIH INCLUDE (INvestigation of Co-occuring conditions across the Lifespan to Understand Down syndromE) Project will host a scientific workshop to discuss clinical trials within the Down syndrome population. Discussions will cover topics from the participant recruitment to identifying and developing safe, therapeutic interventions.
Author: Office of the Director, NIH
Runtime: 9 hours, 30 minutes